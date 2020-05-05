Coronavirus: 7 more deaths reported Tuesday in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says 57 people in the Tri-Cities area have died of complications from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, health officials reported that seven more people have died, all of which had underlying health issues:

Benton County man in his 60s

Benton County man in his 80s

Benton County woman in her 90s

Benton County woman in her 70s

Franklin County woman in her 60s

Franklin County woman in her 80s

Franklin County man in his 70s

There are now 48 deaths in Benton County and nine deaths in Franklin County that are attributed to the virus.

So far, 1129 people in Benton and Franklin counties have tested positive. That figure includes 238 employees at the Tyson plant in Wallula, 158 healthcare workers, 157 senior home residents and 110 senior home staff.

33 infected people in the region are hospitalized.

