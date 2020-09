’70-80% of the homes have burned’: Fire near town of Malden destroys several homes, residents evacuated

David Mann by David Mann

Photo courtesy of Gordon Kirk

MALDEN, Wash. — Deputies tell 4 News Now that 70-80% of the homes in Malden have been destroyed by a fire sweeping through the area.

Level 3 Evacuations were issued for residents in the area.

4 News Now has a crew on scene, working to get information.

Winds are pushing the flames and smoke southwest.