Benton County prosecutor giving raise back to taxpayers amid pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller is donating a portion of his salary back to county taxpayers every month through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By state law and a resolution passed by Benton County commissioners, Miller’s pay is the same as that of the Benton County Superior Court judges.

Last year, the state salary commission approved a raise for Superior Court judges and county prosecutors like himself, which went into effect July 1.

“No one anticipated COVID and people losing businesses and people losing their jobs and tax revenues going down,” Miller told KAPP-KVEW, adding that the law makes it virtually impossible for the commission’s actions to be undone.

For this reason, Miller said he’s decided to write a check for several hundred dollars each month to effectively give back his raise to the taxpayers of Benton County.

Miller said he plans to continue doing so until the economy starts to bounce back from the pandemic situation.

