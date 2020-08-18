$6.4 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stop on I-90

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol seized an estimated $6.4 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-90 earlier this month.

On Aug. 4 around 5:15 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for following too close on I-90 eastbound at S.R. 18, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

Johnson said the trooper noticed “extreme nervous behavior” from the driver, which led him to ask for consent to search the car. The driver gave consent, and a local police officer arrived on scene with his narcotics detection K-9 “Pooch.”

K-9 Pooch alerted authorities to a lunch box behind the driver’s seat and found that it contained a large amount of fentanyl and heroin.

In total, there was 10 pounds of fentanyl worth with a street value of about $6.4 million and two pounds of heroin with a street value of about $75,000.

The name of the driver was not released.

