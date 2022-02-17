71-year-old man fatally shot outside his Yakima home

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating the death of a 71-year-old man who was fatally shot Wednesday evening outside his Yakima home.

Someone called 911 about 7:40 p.m. to report gunshots heard near South Eighth and Rainier streets and arriving officers found the man lying in the driveway of his home with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Emergency responders rendered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigations, officers reportedly learned a dark color sedan had pulled into the victim’s driveway around the same time the shooting occurred.

Police said the man came out of the house, approached the driver’s side of the car, someone inside the vehicle shot him and then the car drove away.

Investigators plan to canvas the area Thursday to look for video evidence of the incident and of the vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family members are notified.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Yakima Police Department by calling 911 or the police station at 509-575-6200.

Anonymous tips can be made to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online form on the organization’s website, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

