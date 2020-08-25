Police: Man pulls knife on victim who confronted him over doing narcotics at Kennewick park

David Mann by David Mann

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a man Tuesday morning for allegedly lunging at someone with a large knife at Vancounver Park.

Police said the 49-year-old victim got into an argument with 32-year-old Corey R. Stanley because the suspect was allegedly using narcotics at the park located at West Seventh Avenue and South Vancouver Street.

The victim told police Stanley lunged at him with a knife during the argument, but he was able to get away uninjured.

When police arrived at about 9:50 a.m., Stanley was still holding the knife. He dropped the knife and obeyed their commands.

Police took him into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault, a class B felony.