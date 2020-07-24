72 new COVID-19 cases, 16th death in Umatilla County reported Friday

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA, Ore. — Health officials in Umatilla County said Friday that 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died of complications from the disease.

The countywide case count rose to 1,624. The death toll is at 16.

The person who died most recently was an 85-year-old county resident who tested positive July 16 and died July 24 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

As of Friday afternoon, 10 Umatilla County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 1,286 residents have recovered. That’s just over 79% of all residents who’ve tested positive.

Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening plan.

Comments

comments