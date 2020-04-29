72-year-old man allegedly exposed himself at Walla Walla park, invited victim to ‘play’

David Mann by David Mann

College Place Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself at a park near Fort Walla Walla and asking a male victim if he wanted to play, according to Walla Walla police.

Officer to the park 10:30 a.m. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼after a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating on a nature trail.

The alleged victim said he was walking on the trail when he approached a man blocking the path. When he tried to walk around, the man pulled out his penis and asked the victim if he wanted to play, police said.

The victim said the man followed him while he was leaving the area, so he took photos of the man and his car.

The man left before police arrived at the park. He was later located and arrested by College Place police officers near Highway 125 and Myra Road.

The man was arrested and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail to be booked on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Comments

comments