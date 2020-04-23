73-year-old man stabbed to death in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – A 73-year-old Yakima man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in downtown Yakima.

The Yakima Police Department said the deceased man was found with multiple stab wounds in the 400 block of N. Sixth St around 10:15 p.m.

First responders attempted to revive the man with CPR before rushing him to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead roughly an hour later.

A homicide investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

