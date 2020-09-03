29 COVID cases in Yakima County reported Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. There were no additional deaths.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 11,705; the death toll is at 228.

There are 15 residents in the hospital and two residents on ventilator due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

About 89% of the residents who have tested positive have since recovered.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.