727 cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; 38 have died

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and another related death Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases in Benton and Franklin counties to 727 –434 in Benton and 293 in Franklin.

The death toll for the region is at 38. There are 35 fatalities in Benton County and three in Franklin County.

The most recent person to pass away was a Benton County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

Fourty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus in the Tri-Cities.

Healthcare workers account for 124 of the cases and more than 200 are associated with nursing homes. Eleven Tri-City nursing homes have cases.

There are now 91 cases in Benton and Franklin counties that are associated with the Tyson beef packaging plant. There are a handful of cases in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties that are also linked to the plant.

For more information on COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, visit the health district’s website.

