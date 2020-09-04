17 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Thursday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County health officials on Thursday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19. There were no additional deaths.

The total case count for Yakima County rose to 11,722 and the death toll stayed at 228.

As of Thursday afternoon, 14 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and four are on a ventilator.

Of the residents who’ve tested positive, 10,478 — about 89% — have recovered.

Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.