Hundreds without power in Benton County as strong winds, fires hit region

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of people in Benton County are without power Monday afternoon as wildfires and strong winds hit the region.

According to Benton PUD, more than 700 people were being affected in the Prosser area since about 5 p.m. Hundreds more were being affected in the Finley area.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored.

