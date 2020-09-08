Fire crews working to save structures in Prosser area; I-82 EB reopens
UPDATE (8 p.m.): I-82 westbound is closed again at Gibbons Road near Prosser.
PROSSER, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid Old Inland Empire Highway due to “numerous fires” burning in the area Monday
Firefighters are working to put out the fires and save structures. It’s unclear how many buildings have caught fire.
The fire activity is occurring on Old Inland Empire Highway between Rothrock Road and District Line Road.
Trooper Chris Thorson that I-82 is back open in both directions between Prosser and Benton City.