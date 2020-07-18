73 new COVID cases in Yakima County announced Friday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced 73 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising Yakima County’s case count to 9,275.

With no additional deaths to report, the death toll remained at 179.

As of Friday afternoon, 31 Yakima County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one is on a ventilator.

6,241 residents — just over 67% of those who’ve tested positive — have recovered.

