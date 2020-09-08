Homeless woman accused of trying to attack couple with machete in eastern Oregon

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies in Morrow County arrested a woman who allegedly tried to attack a husband and wife with a machete earlier this summer.

Deputies say 28-year-old Bobbi Jo Fleetwood attempted to use the weapon on the couple July 27. The suspect left the couple’s home, but threatened to come back and burn their house down.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and collaborated with neighboring law enforcement agencies to identify Fleetwood as a suspect.

They said Fleetwood is a transient who is known in the Umaitlla and Irrigon areas.

“Being transient and wary of police, it took a bit of time to locate her,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Sept. 4, Fleetwood was arrested and booked at the Umatilla County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree assault, two counts of menacing, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Her bail is set at $524,000.