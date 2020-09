Yakima police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Tuesday that Angeles Revuelta, 14, went missing after running away from home.

Angeles is 5’5″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Yakima Police Department immediately.