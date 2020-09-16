Pac12 conference changes course, making push to play football this fall

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

There is no longer such a thing as one single piece of breaking sports news, especially in college football. The pressure was put on the Pac12 conference this morning after the Big Ten conference reversed their initial decision regarding football, and put out a plan to start playing as early as Oct. 24.

One tweet after another, a lack of communication within the Pac12, state governors and universities was revealed. It started over the weekend with several USC football players asking California governor Gavin Newsom to make the same exemption for COVID-19 regulations that he made for the states professional teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Before Wednesday, six schools in Oregon and California were the only ones in the Pac12 who had not been cleared by health officials to resume full contact practices. That is the main reason why commissioner Larry Scott held back when applauding the conference’s new deal with Quidel Corp., a diagnostic testing company that will provide rapid-response testing for the Pac12.

That changed Wednesday evening, as both states lifted restrictions on those schools, and the Pac12 is now in business to have a fall football season.

Statement from Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott on positive developments from governors of California and Oregon: pic.twitter.com/bZVuGT6vuW — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 16, 2020