An elderly woman ran out of gas. This Kennewick police officer came to her rescue

Credit: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is recognizing one of their own for going above and beyond his civil duties.

In a social media post, police wrote that Officer Keegan Wolf responded to a call Thursday evening about a disabled car at West Canal Drive and North Kellogg Street.

The driver of the car was an elderly woman who had run out of gas, had no money with her and no one to call for help.

When Officer Wolf learned this, he drove to a nearby gas station, bought a gas can, filled it and put a gallon of fuel in the woman’s car so that she could get home safely.

“We are grateful to serve the community that we do and for Officer Wolf who recognized someone in need and took action,” the police department wrote.

KPD’s post has received more than 2,000 positive reactions on Facebook.