Community trying to raise $400,000 to improve Miller Park in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members are working to raise $400,000 dollars to repair and improve the only park serving an underserved, low-income neighborhood in northeast Yakima.

Miller Park, located near North Fourth and East E streets, was built in 1923 as the city’s first designated neighborhood park; now, it has hazardous cracks, uneven surfaces, no restrooms and lacks accessibility for visitors with disabilities, according to fundraiser organizers.

The Miller Park Improvement Project — spearheaded by community member Bertha Alicia Garza — seeks to provide a safe place for health and recreation, establish a community gathering space and revitalize the park as the heart of the community.

“Alone we can do little, but together we can move mountains,” Garza said in a news release.

According to the release, proposed park improvements include:

New park pavilion, benches, tables and restrooms

Resurfacing, striping, updating four basketball courts and improving court lighting

Constructing walkways and paths

Covering the performance stage area

Adding a community information board

Installing a playground

“The youth and families on the east side deserve to have a safe place they can take pride in and create positive experiences,” project committee member Drew Harris said in the release.

Donations for the Miller Park Improvement Fund can be made online at restoremillerpark.org or by sending a check to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, 111 University Parkway, Suite 102 in Yakima.

More information on the project can be found here.

