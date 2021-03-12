RICHLAND, Wash. — A new facility soon to be built in Richland will be a hub for new energy storage discoveries and technologies, the Department of Energy announced Wednesday.

The DOE calls it the Grid Storage Launchpad, or GSL. It will be built at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, or PNNL. Work will focus on national grid energy storage research and development, or R&D.

The PNNL GSL R&D center now begins its design and construction phase. PNNL will pick a contractor, work toward a groundbreaking later this year, and get the GSL ready for use by 2025.

The estimated $75 million facility will “boost clean energy adaptation and accelerate the development and deployment of long-duration, low-cost grid energy storage,” according to a news release.

In other words, it’s a $75 million lab to discover and build upon the next big breakthroughs in batteries.

RELATED: PNNL scientists discover how vape smoke affects lungs

Renderings of the Grid Storage Launchpad facility as provided by the DOE

“The Grid Storage Launchpad facility will bring together researchers and industry from around the country to modernize and add flexibility to the power grid, advance storage technologies, and boost use of clean energy,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Deploying new grid technologies means we can get more renewable power on the system, support a growing fleet of electric vehicles, make our grid more reliable and resilient, and secure our clean energy future.”

RELATED: Senate OKs measure creating state Office of Cybersecurity

More information from the DOE:

The planned facility will include 30 research laboratories, some of which will be testing chambers capable of assessing prototypes and new grid energy storage technologies under real world grid operating conditions. The GSL will include flexible workstations and collaboration spaces, including Fellowship Labs, which will provide dedicated space for researchers to incubate storage technologies originating from the U.S. research and development community.

Here are the GSL’s main goals:

Collaboration: Bringing DOE, multidisciplinary researchers, and industry together at the facility will lower the barriers to innovation and deployment of grid-scale energy storage

Validation: The facility will enable independent testing of next generation grid energy storage materials and systems under realistic grid operating conditions

Acceleration: From benchtop to systems, the facility will de-risk and speed the development of new technologies by propagating rigorous performance requirements

“It took 40 years to get to the current state of today’s lithium-ion battery technology, but we need to move much faster to develop the long-duration, low-cost batteries needed to meet the significant challenges of decarbonizing the energy system,” said PNNL Director Steven Ashby. “The GSL will speed up the process considerably by doing the work needed to develop and deploy new grid storage technologies.”

RELATED: Franklin PUD explains measures to prevent Texas-like outage

Federal representatives for Washington cheered this week’s announcement:

On top of the federal funding for this project, Battelle and the state of Washington have invested, too.

The state Department of Commerce has committed $8.3 million for “advanced research equipment and specialized instrumentation that will provide unparalleled insights into the behavior of battery materials during operation.” The department also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Office of Electricity to share energy-storage best practices with other states.

RELATED: Washington named the best state in U.S. for second year in a row

Thanks @DOEelectricity! We can’t wait to keep moving on this exciting project. The GSL will bring researchers and industry together to advance storage technologies to add resilience and flexibility to the power grid and to boost the use of clean energy. 🔌 pic.twitter.com/7mjF2ruyqG — Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (@PNNLab) March 11, 2021

This new center should bring dozens of high-tech jobs to our community.

RELATED: Data breach compromised info of 1.6M who sought unemployment

RELATED: Energy Northwest explains the potential for nuclear power plant in Tri-Cities

RELATED: PNNL scientist invents Elastidry, a water repellent substance that could block diseases on PPE