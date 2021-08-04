75% of voters vote to remove Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, early results show
BENTON CO., Wash. — Early results from the vote to recall Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher show more than 75 percent of voters voted to remove him as sheriff.
The votes were counted as of 8:04 p.m. on Tuesday.
RELATED: Recall against Sheriff Jerry Hatcher can officially proceed
There were 28,576 total votes on the Benton County Sheriff Recall.
- 21,436 (75.01%) voters voted to remove Sheriff Jerry Hatcher from his current position.
- 7,140 (24.99%) voters voted to keep Sheriff Jerry Hatcher in his current position.
RELATED: Benton County sheriff recall election set for August 3
The Benton County Auditor estimates that there is around 8,000 ballots left to be counted.
HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Investigation into Benton County sheriff witness tampering reopened
- Benton Co. Sheriff Hatcher and lawyer respond to state supreme court decision
- Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild votes to recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.