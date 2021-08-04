75% of voters vote to remove Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, early results show

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — Early results from the vote to recall Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher show more than 75 percent of voters voted to remove him as sheriff.

The votes were counted as of 8:04 p.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED: Recall against Sheriff Jerry Hatcher can officially proceed

There were 28,576 total votes on the Benton County Sheriff Recall.

21,436 (75.01%) voters voted to remove Sheriff Jerry Hatcher from his current position.

7,140 (24.99%) voters voted to keep Sheriff Jerry Hatcher in his current position.

RELATED: Benton County sheriff recall election set for August 3

The Benton County Auditor estimates that there is around 8,000 ballots left to be counted.

HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.