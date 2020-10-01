October starts off with more above average temperatures -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It’s hard to believe we are now in the month of October! Our temperatures though still think it’s summer with highs staying 10 to 15 degrees above average. It’s another cool start this morning in the 40’s, but look for a quick warm-up, the low 70’s around noon with low 80’s by afternoon. High level smoke will continue around the Pacific Northwest with hazy sunshine possible through the end of the week. Thankfully the smoke will remain above ground level with little to no air quality concerns.

No changes for the weekend with a lot more sunshine, low 80’s both Saturday and Sunday. Even looking into next week, we will see quiet and sunny weather with more 80’s possible!