Richland elementary students to return to in-person learning

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. —After a lengthy meeting Tuesday night, the Richland School Board set out guidelines for when and how students will return to schools. Below are details about the return to in-person learning, including learning schedules based on the district’s Stage 3 Return To School plan.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will follow the A.M./P.M. model with half of the students attending in the morning and half attending in the afternoon.

The district and your children’s schools will send out additional information to elementary families with details on how to prepare for in-person learning. This will include bus information, face covering and social distancing requirements, and what resources will be available to those who are not ready to resume in-person learning.

Elementary students are expected to return to in-person learning first, with DD Preschool and Kindergarten coming back Oct. 26.

Then ECEAP Preschool and Grades 1-2 will return the following Monday, Nov. 2.

Finally grades 3-5 will start Nov. 9.

Middle & High Schools

Middle schoolers and high schoolers will follow an A/B model. Students will be divided into two groups and attend on alternate days for two days of in-person learning per week. Friday will be a remote learning day for all students and planning day for staff.

Schools will also start clearing high school students so they can begin athletic training, conditioning, and practice activities that follow the restrictions set by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the Washington Department of Health, and the Benton-Franklin Health District. High school athletic programs will begin reaching out to student-athletes about the plan for sports.

No new information on when these students may resume in-person learning.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.

