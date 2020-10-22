End of week Winter Storm for the PNW -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Bundle up out the door! A Freeze Warning is in place until 9AM this morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s in spots. Sunshine and lighter winds will return today with highs in the low 50’s.

A winter storm will take aim at the Pacific Northwest Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the eastern slopes from Friday morning until late Friday night. Areas above 2500 feet could pick up 4 to 6 inches of snow. And above 4000 feet can expect 6 to 12 inches of fresh snow. Locally and at lower elevations, chilly rain showers will develop after 8 or 9AM in the morning. A little drier by afternoon with a shower or two still popping up, highs in the upper 40’s. With lingering moisture into early Saturday morning and temperatures quickly dropping, we could see snow flurries around the area. By 9 or 10AM, the clouds will clear out and sunshine will return for the remainder of the weekend. The cold air will be sticking around with temperatures around 20 degrees below average. Look for highs in the low 40’s Saturday. Upper 30’s and low 40’s Sunday.

Next week, the quiet weather will continue with a slow warm-up! Afternoon highs will climb into the low 40’s Monday, upper 40’s Tuesday and low 50’s Wednesday.