77-year-old Grandview man with dementia missing











GRANDVIEW, Wash. – Authorities and family members are searching for an elderly Grandview man who has been missing since March 4th.

Eduardo Jasso, who also goes by Ed, is a 77-year-old Hispanic man who is 5’5” and has brown eyes and grey hair.

According to his daughter who’s been posting about his disappearance on Facebook, Jasso is diabetic and has early-stage dementia. She says he’s almost legally blind and uses a cane to walk.

Authorities say his truck, which is also missing, is a White Chevrolet S-10 with the license plate C32322F.

On Monday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit conducted an aerial search of remote locations within Benton County for Jasso, but still have not located him. They say Jasso is believed to have ties to the Prosser area.

Anyone with information on Jasso’s whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Ohler with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333, or the Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000.

