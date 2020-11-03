Election Day rain showers possible -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

It’s another frigid start in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Watch out for patchy freezing fog with a few slick spots. Clouds are already building into the area this morning. It will be dry for the commute to work with spotty rain showers developing late morning into the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but have your umbrella near-by today. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Drying out overnight with some sunshine returning on Wednesday. Winds will pick up with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. It will also be a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Another rain chance moves in on Thursday with scattered rain showers possible. It will turn cooler with highs in the low 60’s. Look for a lingering shower early Friday before drying out. Highs Friday afternoon will climb into the low 50’s. A chilly weekend is ahead with highs back into the 40’s.