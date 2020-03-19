79 people in Walla Walla County awaiting coronavirus test results

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Seventy-nine people in Walla Walla County are under home isolation or hospitalized as they wait to see if they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

These people are considered “persons under investigation.” Their symptoms are being monitored as they await the results.

The health department said a total of 104 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 25 of which have tested negative. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases in Walla Walla County.

One case in Umatilla County was being treated at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. The status of that patient is unavailable at this time.

The health department has been posting updated information in its website.

