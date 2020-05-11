8 WA counties approved for Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s ‘Safe Start’ plan

David Mann by David Mann

Eight counties in Washington state been granted approval to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.

On Monday, state Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved application three counties that requested reopen — Wahkiakum, Skamania, and Stevens. Wiesman approved variances for Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties last week.

Under Phase 2, nonessential travel and gatherings of fewer than five people are permitted. Businesses that may reopen include restaurants and retailers, nail salons, real estate, office-based businesses and more.

Businesses in the counties approved to move into Phase 2 must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry on how to keep workers and the public safe. They must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in that guidance to reopen, according to a news release.

To apply for a variance, counties must have a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission/council.

Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe. The application must include plans for:

Making testing available and accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms

Staffing case investigations and contact tracing

Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home

Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine

Responding rapidly to outbreaks in congregate settings.

The variance requests are reviewed by the secretary of health, who can approve the plans as submitted, approve with modifications or deny the application. If circumstances change within the jurisdiction, the variance can be revoked.

The state is still considering additional options to support different regional needs in reopening.

