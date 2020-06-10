80 new COVID cases in Yakima County; more than 5,000 total

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the total case count rose to 5,009.

Yakima County’s death toll dropped to 99 after health officials reported 102 related deaths on Monday. The reason for the drop in deaths was not explained.

A note on the Yakima Health District’s website says its death toll is lower than the number reported by the State Department of Health because local health officials are reporting deaths caused by COVID-19 while “DOH reports anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and died.”

On Tuesday, the DOH website said 104 people from Yakima County who had COVID-19 have died.

Forty-four county residents are hospitalized due to the viral disease, and 12 of them are intubated.

Yakima County has the second-most cases of any county in the state, only behind Seattle’s King County.

Here are the highest case counts in Yakima County by city:

Yakima — 1,566

Sunnyside — 578

Toppenish — 425

Wapato — 340

Grandview — 259

Granger — 178

Union Gap — 130

Mabton — 112

Selah — 100

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, go to the health district’s website.

