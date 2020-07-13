81-year-old Pendleton pilot makes emergency landing in a field

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Small Plane Emergency Landing, File

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. – An 81-year-old Pendleton pilot is uninjured after making an emergency landing in a field.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Eugene Nelson was flying a Cessna 172 Skyhawk on Friday when his engine started to run rough around 7:30 pm.

Nelson, who has been flying planes since he was 15-years-old, made the decision to land in a field about 5 miles west of the Pendleton Airport.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Pendleton Fire and Ambulance crews arrived and found Nelson and the plane in a field along Yoakum Road, about a mile south of I-84.

Nelson was uninjured, and there was no damage to the plane.

Because it was getting dark outside the plane was left in the field overnight and recovered in the morning.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

