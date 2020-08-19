82-year-old arrested for DUI in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – An 82-year-old was arrested for DUI on Tuesday night after crashing and nearly hitting construction workers, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

KPD said the woman, Lynn Gillespie, was driving south on Edison Street from SR 240 when she came to a construction site and drove through a closed part of the road.

That’s when she allegedly struck a median and sign and almost ran into construction workers before coming to a stop. Construction crews have been working on repaving Edison Street.

Gillespie was booked into the Benton County Jail.

