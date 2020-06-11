83 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County; death toll rises to 103

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,092.

The county’s death toll rose to 103, up from 99.

Forty-three residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening. At least 1,934 residents who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 — approximately 38% of the total in Yakima County — have recovered.

Yakima is one of five counties in the state still in Phase 1. Health officials have said it can’t move on until the rate of infection slows.

RELATED: Report finds ‘growing epidemic’ in Yakima County, while COVID-19 cases decline in King County

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, go to the health district’s website.

RELATED: 80 new COVID cases in Yakima County; more than 5,000 total

Comments

comments