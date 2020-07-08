83 new coronavirus cases, four deaths in Yakima County reported Tuesday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 83 new coronavirus cases and four deaths attributed to the virus on Tuesday.

The total case count for Yakima County is 8,018, and the death toll is at 154.

At least 150 of the 154 Yakima County residents who’ve died from the virus had underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 41 residents are hospitalized and nine of them on a ventilator.

More than 5,000 residents have recovered, which is roughly 62% of the total number of residents who’ve been infected.

Yakima County entered Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan last week.

