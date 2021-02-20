84 days later, Pasco man returns home after COVID-19 diagnosis

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. – After 84 days away from home, recovering from COVID-19, Mike Welch, from Pasco, is back.

Welch was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving last year. His daughter Amanda said he quickly went downhill and was admitted to the ICU for over 50 days.

Doctors told Mike’s family his chances of survival didn’t look good but, he beat all the odds against him.

READ MORE: Pasco man, recovering from COVID-19, garners outpouring of support from community

Welch was transferred to an acute care and rehab facility in Boise, Idaho for recovery, where he continued to impress medical staff. Since then, he’s been called ‘Miracle Mike.’

On Wednesday, Mike was released from the care center and made the trip, with his wife, back to Pasco.

“He was so determined to walk out of there without a walker and he did just that. So, it was just really emotional and just a miracle and we thank God everyday. He just feels so overwhelmingly blessed to have been one that survived,” Amanda said.

While Miracle Mike isn’t quite camera ready, he shared with his daughter how grateful he is for the outpouring of love and support. As well as all of the people who donated to his Go Fund Me account.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.