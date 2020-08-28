86 year old Renton woman drowns on Yakima River

Kittitas County says six people have drowned on the Yakima River so far in 2020. The latest victim is 86-year-old Linda Zee, from Renton.

Thursday evening, first responders raced to a section of the river just below the Elk Meadows community, west of Cle Elum. A group of six friends from the Renton and Redmond areas, outside Seattle, were staying at Elk Meadows and decided to float part of the Yakima River.

The sheriff’s office says everyone in the group had life vests, and they held a safety meeting before launching. Zee’s daughter told first responders she thought they had done everything right. The river looked calm, but one group of three started having trouble, and capsized when they hit a log jam. Zee, a 64-year old woman, and a 76-year-old man all tumbled into the water. The man and woman were able to get to shore, but Zee got trapped in the log jam. She was under water for around ten minutes before the group managed to pull her free, and by that time it was too late.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clayton Myers says this is a tragic reminder of just how dangerous the water can be.

“Hazards on the Yakima River can change daily, so it is imperative to understand the risk.” Myers says.

“We strongly encourage people unfamilar with our waterways to contact the Sheriff’s Marine Unit. We can help you evaluate your skills and equipment relative to the areas you wish to recreate.”

Myers says most of the deadly accidents on the river happen when people try to use boats or floats that they’re not trained to handle.

You can reach the Kittitas Sheriff’s Marine Unit, or the Swift Water Rescue Team, any time by calling the dispatch center at (509) 925-8534

