88% of cardiac arrests happen at home; learn Hands-Only CPR to save live

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The American Heart Association (AHA) said that “only 46% of people who have a cardiac arrest get the immediate help they need.” The concern is that 90% of people suffering from “out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die,” according to the AHA.

Health experts with AHA said if CPR is performed immediately, it can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Telemedicine and Heart Attack Coordinator for Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Abigail Richardson, said “The majority of cardiac arrests happen in the homes, and there’s not a public person around there that happens to know CPR that can run in and help right away. So it’s really important that people in the home know how to perform hands-only CPR; it really does improve outcomes for patients who are in cardiac arrest.”

In fact, the AHA said 88% of cardiac arrests happen at home.

“The use of CPR dates all the way back to 1740, yet even today, most Americans don’t know how to perform it.” – American Heart Association

For those hesitant about conventional CPR, which usually involves mouth-to-mouth, AHA said, “Hands-Only CPR is as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR.”

Friday, February 4th, is National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke. It’s a reminder to call your doctor to set up an annual appointment for preventative care, improve your health and learn life-saving skills like CPR.

To learn more about CPR, the American Heart Association has compiled a list for you; click here to find CPR classes near you.

