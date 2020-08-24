89 cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area over past three days

David Mann by David Mann

COVID-19 heat map of Benton and Franklin counties (Credit: BFHD)

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday in the Tri-Cities area. That’s an average of fewer than 30 cases per day.

Benton County reported 51 new cases, bringing its total case count to 4,001.

The death toll in Benton County is at 111.

Franklin County reported 38 new cases, bringing its total case count to 3,842.

The death toll in Franklin County is at 45.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.