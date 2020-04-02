9 dead in Tri-Cities area from coronavirus-related complications

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced Thursday that nine people have died from the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities area.

The two most recent deaths involve two Benton County men in their 90s.

There are 223 cases in region — 167 in Benton County and 56 in Franklin County. Seventy-six of those cases involve residents and employees long-term care homes.

Fourty-two cases involve healthcare facility employees, which includes employees at long-term care homes.

