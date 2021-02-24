911 outages reported around the Tri-Cities

Local law enforcement agencies are warning of a 911 outage impacting our area.

Benton County Emergency Services provided this explanation on their Facebook page:

“We are experiencing intermittent problems with 911 and the nonemergency number. Some calls are not getting through while others are getting through and some may be dropped. Please continue to call if you are experiencing these issues. If you do not have an emergency, please do not call 911, and if you have a report call that can wait please wait to call until the issues are resolved.”

The non-emergency dispatch number in the Tri-Cities is 509-628-0333.