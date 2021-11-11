91st Birthday disrupted by Kennewick house fire that spread to the attic

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a house fire at 2717 S. Jean St. on November 10th around 8:55 p.m. The homeowner said he was celebrating his father’s 91st birthday at the time of the fire.

According to a news release from KFD, everyone made it out of the home safely before fire crews arrived. Three adults have been temporarily displaced because of the fire, but accommodations and temporary housing were arranged.

KFD said within four minutes and 15 seconds, they were dispatched and arrived at the fire and found smoke “coming from the chimney and the eaves of a home.” KFD reports that crews discovered that the fire in the fireplace had spread to the attic. They targeted their efforts towards the attic to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

RECENT: Kennewick police looking for suspect after gas station robbery

KFD also said crews found a hidden fire in the exact location and had to disassemble a portion of the fireplace mantle.

“Damage from the fire was primarily contained to the area immediately around the fireplace. KFD determined the cause was a fire that extended outside of the chimney,” according to the Kennewick Fire Department report.

RECENT: Fire damages restrooms near Playground of Dreams

As we head into the colder months, KFD would like to remind everyone of the importance of proper chimney maintenance, which they shared in their news release.

Critical steps to prevent chimney fires include:

Have your chimney cleaned and inspected at least once a year. Only burn seasoned or dried-out wood. Burn “clean fires.” That means fires with more flame and less smoke. Prevent creosote buildup by keeping your damper fully open. Refrain from burning materials that can rise up in the chimney and cause a chimney fire.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF: