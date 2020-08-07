93 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in the Tri-Cities area. There were no additional deaths.

Benton County had 58 new cases for a total of 3,690. Its death toll is at 105.

Franklin County had 35 new cases for a total of 3,447. Its death toll is at 40.

There have been 7,137 cases and 145 deaths in the region since the pandemic started in March.

As of Friday afternoon, 33 residents are hospitalized.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.

