93-year-old Toppenish man dies after three-car accident

TOPPENISH, Wash. — An elderly man passed away following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Yakima County earlier this year. Now, the victims and specifics of the incident have been released by local authorities.

According to a memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 93-year-old man named Billy D. Stobaugh was driving southbound on U.S. Route 97 shortly after Noon on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He approached an intersection at Rocky Ford Rd., approximately two miles south of the Toppenish limits.

Stobaugh allegedly pulled up to the intersection at the same time that a 49-year-old Mabton man drove Northbound on SR-97. This man had the right of way, but Stobaugh must not have seen him and proceeded anyway. He collided with the front of the other man’s vehicle and was wedged into the front of a third car that was driving behind him.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene shortly after the collision. Medics were called to the scene, bringing Stobaugh to Harborview Medical Center, where he received care until Tuesday afternoon when he passed away.

All drivers involved were reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident and there is no foul play or DUI instance suspected.

Of the four people involved in the crash (three drivers and one passenger), Stobaugh was the only one who was injured.

