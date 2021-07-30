OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released new data showing how COVID-19 is affecting the unvaccinated.
“The new data shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in those who were not fully vaccinated,” DOH said in a news release.
Most people in Washington who died of COVID-19 in that time frame were unvaccinated.
“We urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. If they still have questions, we encourage them to speak to their healthcare provider,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “We all have a role to protect our community especially those who are most vulnerable.”