94% of COVID deaths, cases happened in those not fully vaccinated, DOH says

by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released new data showing how COVID-19 is affecting the unvaccinated.

“The new data shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in those who were not fully vaccinated,” DOH said in a news release.

Most people in Washington who died of COVID-19 in that time frame were unvaccinated.

DOH: COVID-19 Data Dashboard

“We urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. If they still have questions, we encourage them to speak to their healthcare provider,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “We all have a role to protect our community especially those who are most vulnerable.”

There is now a weekly COVID-19 Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations in Persons Who Are Not Fully Vaccinated report of confirmed or probable cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among people in Washington state who have not received any dose, or have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but are not fully protected. Full protection comes about two weeks after a final dose.

In a news conference on July 29, Dr. Amy Person, a health officer with the Benton Franklin Health District, said “over 90% of cases in Washington” are caused by the Delta variant. NEW: ‘Entirely avoidable’: Health officials urge vaccinations as COVID-19 cases surge

As of July 24, DOH reports, 61.4% of those eligible to receive vaccines have been fully vaccinated.

The state also offered an overview of reported COVID-19 outbreaks in Washington. Some takeaways:

22 of the 59 new outbreaks reported in the most recent week happened in restaurants/food service, the manufacturing industry, and in childcare/pre‐k (daycare settings)

At least 4,623 non‐healthcare associated COVID‐19 outbreaks have been reported in Washington since the pandemic began

Nearly half of all COVID deaths in Washington tied to long-term care facilities, report finds

