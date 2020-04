97-year-old WWII veteran dances to Justin Timberlake while in quarantine

David Mann by David Mann

A World War II Navy pilot isn’t letting quarantine bring down his spirits.

Chuck Franzke, 97, of Wisconsin was caught on video coming out to his porch and dancing to “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight tweeted the video a few days ago, and it’s already been watched over 1.2 million times.

