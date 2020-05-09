98 new COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, largest single-day increase

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in Yakima County, bringing the total to 1756.

According to data from the Yakima Health District’s website, this is the largest singe-day increase of cases since the pandemic started in mid-March.

One new death was also reported Friday. So far, 58 residents have died of complications from the virus.

As of 5:44 p.m., 31 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Earlier this week, health officials said Yakima County had the highest rate of cases of any county on the West Coast.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

