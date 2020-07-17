98% of Tri-Cities area shoppers masking up at grocery store, survey says

TRI-CIITES, Wash. — Health officials say 98% of shoppers in the Tri-Cities area are masking up before heading inside the grocery store, according to a recent survey.

The survey was conducted from July 11 to 16 and observed 3,704 people at eight grocery stores in Benton and Franklin counties.

The latest percentage is a 3% jump from the most recent survey conducted July 4 to 9.

In late June, a similar survey found that just over 50% of residents were masking up at the store.

On Friday, the Benton-Franklin Health District thanked the community for “showing the love” by wearing face coverings in public.

The health district is reminding the public that face coverings are only one of several weapons against the coronavirus.

The health district said it’s important to avoid gatherings, stay home as much as possible and continue to wash hands frequently.

