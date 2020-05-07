A 55-year-old man suffered from a broken leg after stepping into traffic

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

Photo: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 55-year-old man was injured after walking into the roadway Wednesday night.

Kennewick Officers responded to the intersection of W. Clearwater Ave. and N. Morain St. after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The 55-year-old man stepped into the roadway while traffic was moving. He was then transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

Police want to remind the public to wait for the ‘walk’ signal before crossing the road.

Comments

comments