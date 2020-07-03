A beautiful 4th of July weekend ahead -Kristin

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful 4th of July weekend! Sunshine returns Friday with warmer afternoon temperatures in the upper 80’s. And we are expecting much lighter winds! More sunshine ahead on Saturday for the 4th of July. We will start off Saturday with temperatures in the 50’s and quickly warm into the upper 80’s. We might see a few more high clouds in the sky, but nothing that will impact the gorgeous day. And no changes for your Sunday. Sunglasses needed all day long with highs in the upper 80’s.

More quiet weather next week! Look for highs near 90 Monday with low 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday.