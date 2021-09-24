A beautiful Friday and weekend is on the way, with cooler temps and possible rain next week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening!

A beautiful day today, with more of it on the way tomorrow and for the weekend!

Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the mid to lower 80’s with an occasional breeze and sunshine. As we get to next week, showers possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60’s by Tuesday. Enjoy the heat this weekend!

Overnight tonight will see lows in the 40’s with clear skies.

Enjoy the nice early Fall conditions!

-Jason

